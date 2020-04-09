Wolfpack girls end-of-the-season basketball stats

ELGIN — In sports, success is defined in many cases by winning more games than you lose.

The Elgin Public-Pope John girls basketball team, decimated by injuries throughout the course of the season, again posted a winning record. Battling foes in the Niobrara Valley Conference as well as other area teams, they posted a 13-10 record.

Starting the season with 10 players, injuries to Kirsten Krebs and Theanna Dunn forced the Wolfpack to have just eight players suited up for most games. Then, Lexi Bode was in and out of the lineup with injuries. By the time the Wolfpack entered the postseason, they had just seven players available.

Still, Coaches Randy Eisen-hauer and Trent Ostransky found a way to win. The team rode an eight-game winning streak through much of January.

Individually, the Wolfpack were led by senior standout Kayce Kallhoff who, at the end of the season, earned All-NVC First Team honors. Kallhoff averaged nearly 11 points per game and was the team’s best three-point shooter, making 47 out 160 attempts. She led the team in assists (55) and was second in steals (74).

Before her season-ending injury, Krebs averaged nearly 11 points per game, making 33 percent of her field goal attempts.

Junior Allyson Selting averaged nearly nine points per game and was the team leader in steals with 96.

Freshman Skyler Meis was one of two players to pull down 100 or more rebounds during the year. She had a team-high 137. Sophomore Kaylee Ramold had 100 rebounds.

Another freshman, Taylynne Charf dished out 53 assists.

Leading the team in blocked shots was sophomore Lexi Bode with 13. Harlie Bode and Ramold each had seven blocked shots. Kallhoff was the only senior on this year’s squad, meaning the team should have plenty of experience to build on next year.

Awards

End of the season awards announced by Coach Eisenhauer were:

Letter Winners — Kayce Kallhoff, Harlie Bode, Allyson Selting, Kirsten Krebs, Theanna Dunn, Lexi Bode, Kaylee Ramold, Skyler Meis and Taylynne Charf

Certificate Winner — Emma Lea Ruterbories

Awards voted on by teammates were:

MVP Defense: Lexi Bode

MVP Offense: Kayce Kallhoff

Most Improved Player: Skyler Meis

Practice Player of the Year: Kaylee Ramold

Most Valuable Player of the Year: Kayce Kallhoff

Wolfpack Award Dedication to the program: Kayce Kallhoff