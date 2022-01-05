Wolfpack girls down Lady Tigers to win Tourney

MADISON — Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer likes going to Madison the last week of December. Because, it’s at the Madison Holiday Tournament where he rarely loses.

Such was the case again this year as, on Wednesday afternoon, EPPJ repeated as tourney champions with a 58 to 46 victory over Tekamah-Herman.

“Our inside game today was phenomenal,” Eisenhauer said about the victory. He said Skyler Meis and Ashlynne Charf provided the Wolfpack with a big spark. Together they combined for 33 of the team’s 54 points. The inside game opened up the outside for Keyera Eisenhauer who sank two treys and finished with 14 points.

The Tigers stayed close to the Wolfpack in the first half, trailing 22 to 18.

Then, early in the third quarter the Wolfpack said enough was enough. Over the first three minutes of the third quarter, the Wolfpack outscored the Tigers 12 to 2 to bolt out to a 34 to 20 lead. A sophomore, Eisenhauer connected on back-to-back treys. Meis was perfect from the free throw line (4-4) and Ashlynne Charf converted a steal into two points.