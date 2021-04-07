Wolfpack girls awards handed out last week

Coaches Randy Eisenhauer and Trent Ostransky handed out end of the season awards to the Wolfpack girls basketball team.

The team compiled an 18-7 record during a season where key players went down with injuries in February. Among the many awards handed out were:

Participation Awards: Baylee Busteed, Elise Ruterbories, Grace Mace and Emma Lea Ruterbories.

Letter Winners: Ashlynne Charf, Keyera Eisenhauer and Brenna Martinsen, Taylynne Charf, Skyler Meis, Kaylee Ramold, Theanna Dunn, Kirsten Krebs and Allyson Selting. To read the complete story, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.