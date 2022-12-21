Wolfpack gals pick up sixth victory

ELGIN — It’s a trend Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer would like to break.

Another slow start followed by a second half surge gave Elgin Public-Pope John a 51 to 43 victory over Boyd County Saturday in girls basketball action. The Lady Spartans kept pace in the first half, trailing 26 to 25 thanks, in part, to Wolfpack junior Brenna Martinsen drilling a trey just before halftime.

Then, up just three points with five minutes left in the third quarter, EPPJ took control of the game.

“We had some shots go down for us there in the second half,” Coach Randy Eisenhauer said. The key to the game, he added, was the ability of Ashlynne Charf to get the girl guarding her into foul trouble.

Over the span of the next eight minutes, EPPJ grew the lead to 10 points, 43 to 33. Junior Keyera Eisenhauer sank a pair of treys and Skyler Meis and Charf each made two-pointers to lead the way.

From that point on, the offense went through Charf as she scored seven consecutive points to make the lead 51 to 38. For the game, Charf scored 15 points and pulled down 20 rebounds (both team highs). Eisenhauer had 13 points. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.