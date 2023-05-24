Wolfpack ‘four’ leave their mark at Burke Stadium

OMAHA — The Wolfpack’s ‘Fantastic Four’ state qualifiers came to Burke Stadium with aspirations for bringing home a medal.

The State Track & Field Championships for Classes C & D were held Friday and Saturday here.

EPPJ junior Myles Kittelson led the team to Omaha, qualifying in four events.

He began the meet Friday afternoon, competing in the 100 meter dash. Competing in Heat #1, Kittelson got a good start out of the blocks and finished with a time of 11.68 seconds, slightly slower than the time he posted one week earlier at the district meet in Plainview.

Teammate Camryn Pelster ran in Heat #3 and posted a time of 11.87 seconds.

Neither sprinter advanced to the finals held Saturday. Winning the event was Dillon Miller of Brady with a blazing time of 11.04 seconds.

Kittelson’s next event was late Friday afternoon – the 200 meter dash.

Competing in Heat #3, Kittelson recorded a time of 23.78 seconds, Winning the event Saturday was Miller with a time of 22.25 seconds.

While conditions were cool and breezy Friday, Saturday’s weather was warm sunshine and little to no wind on the track, a rare thing for the state meet.

The Class D Long Jump started at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Running north to south, jumpers had perfect conditions to compete in. Kittelson, competing for the second time in this event at state, was unable to match the mark of 19’11” he posted at districts. His best jump at Burke was 18’4.75”.

Winning the event was Spencer Hille of Plainview who leaped 21’9.75”.

The last Wolfpack event was the 400 meter relay. In Heat #1, Dylon Lueking ran the first leg, handing the baton to Corbin Kinney who then handed off to Kittelson with Pelster running the anchor leg.

The EPPJ foursome circled the oval track in a time of 45.59 seconds.

The #2 Heat had the most excitement. In one of the best races of the four-day state track meet, Riverside led by anchor leg Carson Bloom, edged Arthur County to win the event. Riverside won with a time of 44.03 seconds, Arthur County clocked in at 44.04.

While Kittelson and Lueking are juniors, this marked the final track meet for seniors Kinney and Pelster.