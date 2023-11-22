Wolfpack football team to have new look for ’24 season

News from school board meetings often comes from action items, but last week’s District #18 board made news from what was discussed earlier in the meeting.

Board member Todd Heithoff shared information from a recent meeting of the Wolfpack committee consisting of EPS and PJCC board members.

He said the committee has come to an agreement on what the new uniforms for the Wolfpack football team would look like for the 2024 season.

If both boards approve the purchase at their December meetings, the Wolfpack will sport a new look next season.

Heithoff said plans are to purchase 30 pairs of black pants with both white and black jerseys. Also, a small number of helmets will have to be replaced.

While helmets are replaced as needed before the start of a new season, pants/jerseys are on a schedule for replacement.

Money to purchase new jerseys and helmets will come from the Wolfpack fund.

In other news, members of the Niobrara Valley Conference met Monday to consider adding a school to the conference.

Ainsworth Public School sought to be added to the conference.

According to Superintendent Mike Brockhaus, conference members Monday voted to not add Ainsworth at this time.

For more details on the Board of Education meeting and the Niobrara Valley Conference meeting, see the front page of this week’s Elgin Review.