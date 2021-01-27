Wolfpack finish fourth at NVC

NELIGH — Facing some of the best wrestlers in northeast Nebraska, the Wolfpack held their own Saturday at the Neligh-Oakdale Invitational.

Wolfpack Coach Mike Zegers sent out five wrestlers to compete and four were awarded medals at the end of the tournament. For the boys, sophomore Carter Beckman led the way by placing third in the 113-pound weight class. On the day, he wrestled four times and recorded three points. His lone loss came in the quarterfinal round when Sam Vortherms of Creighton won by fall in 0:50. To get the full results of the day turn to this weeks paper.