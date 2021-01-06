Wolfpack edge Queen Bees 50 to 48 Saturday

BLOOMFIELD — Having dominated foes in each of their seven victories this season, Elgin Public-Pope John just about got stung by Bloomfield’s Queen Bees Saturday.

A one-sided first half turned into a “bee fight” in the second half as the Wolfpack won a thriller 50 to 48. The outcome wasn’t decided until Bloomfield’s desperate three-point shot at the buzzer missed the mark.

The Wolfpack had an eight-point lead early in the third quarter only to see Bloomfield charge back. In just over a three-minute span, Bloomfield outscored the Wolfpack eight to zero to take a one-point lead 37-36.

As would be the case the rest of the game, every time Bloomfield appeared to seize momentum, the Wolfpack answered back.

Baskets by Skyler Meis and Ally Selting helped EPPJ close out the quarter and retake the lead 40 to 38.