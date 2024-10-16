Wolfpack earn #2 seed for NVC Volleyball Tournament

Having finished as runner-up one year ago, the Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack volleyball team hope to improve their fortunes next week.

The annual Niobrara Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament will be played October 21, 22 & 25 at conference schools.

The tournament will have a new look this season as the number of schools participating has decreased. West Holt, Neligh-Oakdale, Elkhorn Valley and Summerland are no longer members of the NVC. So, what was a 12-team tournament is now down to eight teams.

The Wolfpack, with a 21-3 record, earned the #2 seed and will face North Central (5-19) in the opening round Monday night. The game will be played at St. Boniface Auditorium.