Wolfpack dominate the net in sweep of Creighton Bulldogs last week

CREIGHTON — Up two sets to none, Elgin Public-Pope John had to reach for something extra to sweep the Creighton Bulldogs.

After winning the first two sets by the scores of 25-15 and 25-21, the Wolfpack found themselves in a fight late in the third set as they tried to close out the match.

Trailing the Bulldogs 20 to 18, EPPJ scored three straight points with senior Skyler Meis at the service line, the third point coming on a block at the net by Ashlynne Charf and Chloe Henn.

“When it got down to crunch time we knew we had to go,” Henn said. “In the game of volleyball you can’t relax and I think that’s what we did a little bit.” Look to this week’s Elgin Review to read the complete story.