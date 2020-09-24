Wolfpack dominate Creighton Bulldogs in a four-set Victory

CREIGHTON — In search of their second victory of the season, the Elgin Public-Pope John volleyball team found it Thursday night with a four-set victory over the Bulldogs.

After splitting the first two sets 25-14 and 24-26, EPPJ swept the final two sets 25-15 and 25-15.

Behind the strong net play of sophomore Skyler Meis, the Wolfpack controlled the net in the latter stages of the match to claim a road victory.

In the third set, Creighton led 11 to 10 when the Wolfpack took control of the match. They put together a 15 to four run to close out the set. Meis had three kills and sophomore Taylynne Charf had two ace serves in the run.

Then, in the fourth set, the Wolfpack closed the door on the Bulldogs. EPPJ jumped out to a 13 to five lead to force a Creighton timeout. Catch the full story in the Elgin Review.