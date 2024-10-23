Wolfpack defeat Riverside and Neligh-Oakdale in final triangular

ELGIN — Playing a final triangular Tuesday night, the Wolfpack showed why they are odds-on favorites to win the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament this week.

EPPJ defeated Riverside and Neligh-Oakdale, playing at the EPS gym. It took a set to warm up against the vastly-improved Riverside Chargers. EPPJ dropped the opening set 30 to 28, then came back to win the final two sets 25-20 and 25-16.

“We were aggressive on all fronts, and so that helps when we were able to put all three touches together,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said about the Riverside match. “They showed us a glimpse of what postseason will be. ”