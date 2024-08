Members of the 2024-25 Wolfpack Dance Team are busy this summer learning rountines and working on their “moves” for the upcoming sports season performances.

To give young parents a break, members will be offering babysitting (with a bounce house, games, activities & some food) at the Elgin Chamber of Commerce/Community Club End-of-Summer Steak Fry on Friday, August 16th. For more information or to reserve your spot(s) for the kiddos, contact Julie at 402-649-9603.