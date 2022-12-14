Wolfpack cruise past Chargers 55 to 17

CEDAR RAPIDS — It was a mismatch from the start.

Elgin Public-Pope John literally ‘ran’ Riverside out of the gym Thursday night, winning the season opener for both teams by the score of 55 to 17.

Jumping out to a 26 to 6 lead after one quarter, then expanding the lead to 31 points (41 to 10) by halftime.

Scoring seemingly at will against the Chargers, it’s the Wolfpack defense that stood out in the game. Riverside was held to single-digits in all four quarter. EPPJ forced Riverside into 40 turnovers, many which were turned into points at the other end of the court. Add to that 29 steals in the game.

Ashlynne Charf led EPPJ with 17 points, sophomore Kate Furstenau finished with 11. Charf and Skyler Meis tied for the team-high in rebounds with nine apiece. Junior Keyera Eisenhauer had four assists in the game. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.