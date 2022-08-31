Wolfpack conquer LHNE Eagles in four sets

NORFOLK — After splitting the first two sets, the Wolfpack made the plays at the net when they counted the most to defeat Lutheran High Northeast by the scores of 25-18, 10-25, 25-22 and 27-25.

It marked the first time in years the Wolfpack had defeated the Lady Eagles in the traditional season opener for EPPJ.

“They just have that drive in them,” EPPJ Coach Liz Selting said about the Wolfpack’s exciting four-set match. “They know they wanted it and they know they can absolutely do it.”

In Set #3, the Wolfpack maintained a one or two-point lead. With the score tied at 17-all, EPPJ made their move. Up 20 to 19, EPPJ closed out the set with two kills by junior Ashlynne Charf and one by Maddie Kolm to get to set point. Then, after the Eagles cut EPPJ’s lead to 24 to 22, Wolfpack sophomore Chloe Henn closed out the set with a kill. For the complete action, turn to this week’s paper.