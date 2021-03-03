Wolfpack chew up ELba Bluejays

ELGIN — It was close for awhile, then it turned into a one-sided game.

Elba (2-15) hung with Elgin Public-Pope John for a few minutes, then the Wolfpack scored 20 unanswered points and cruised to a 70 to 40 victory in the semi-final round of the District D2-5 subdistrict played Tuesday night, Feb. 23.

With the score 13 to 9, Wolfpack junior Colton Wright took over inside with seven straight points. That was followed by five points by Jack Wemhoff to close out the quarter with the Wolfpack ahead 27 to 9.

EPPJ then scored the first six points of the second quarter, three by Wright and a trey from Austin Good. The run ended when Elba’s Joey Wysocki connected with 5:42 left before halftime. Wright would finish with 14 points in the first half as he was nearly unstoppable in the post.

With the outcome of the game decided by halftime, the teams traded baskets in the second half as Coach Michael Becker gave reserves plenty of playing time.

Wright led the Wolfpack with 21 points, Wemhoff added 12 and Hoefer had 10. Elba was led by Wysocki with 13, Brendon Keene added 12.