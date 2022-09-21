Wolfpack CC runners show skills at Neligh, O’Neill invites

NELIGH — The Wolfpack Cross Country team saw action twice last week.

On Monday, Sept. 12, the Wolfpack competed at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite held at the Antelope Country Club just outside of town.

Freshman Angela Frick of North Central won the girls 5K race with a time of 20:52.

For the Wolfpack, Jovie Vaisvilas circled the course in a time of 29:38 to place 27th. Teammate Emma Kinney was two spots behind her, finishing 29th with a time of 30:54.

In the boys 5K race, the Wolfpack duo of Corbin Kinney and Matthew Dilly were among 49 runners in the field. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.