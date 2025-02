In their most dominating performance of the season, the Wolfpack boys basketball team defeated top-seeded Stuart 43 to 29 Monday night in the semi-final round of the NVC Tournament.

By virtue of the victory, EPPJ advances to the championship game Saturday night against O’Neill St. Mary’s to be played at Niobrara. Tip-off will be at 6:30 p.m.

A recap of Monday’s game will be in next week’s paper.