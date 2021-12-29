Wolfpack boys down Creighton 59 to 43

CREIGHTON — Playing like a team on a mission, Elgin Public-Pope John handed Creighton a 59 to 43 loss in boys basketball action on Monday night, Dec. 20.

After a sluggish first half which saw EPPJ ahead 24 to 20, the Wolfpack came out of the lockerroom a different team.

“We struggled with our transition defense in the first half,” Coach Michael Becker said about the victory which boosted the team’s record to 6-1. “So we talked at halftime and we said the first four minutes of the third quarter were going to be really big and we came out and responded really well.”

Over the course of the next eight minutes, the Wolfpack out-scored the Bulldogs 28 to 14.

Symbolic of the team’s dominating play, sophomore Blake Henn blocked a shot at one end of the court, raced down and scored an old-fashioned three-point play at the other end in the span of just a few seconds. He finished with eight points against the Bulldogs. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.