Wolfpack blaze past Boyd County girls

SPENCER — Catch me if you can.

The Wolfpack built a 17-point lead after two quarters, then pulled away in the second half to stay unbeaten with a 65 to 33 victory over Boyd County.

Leading 33 to 16 to start the third quarter, senior Keyera Eisenhauer scored five quick points to deny the Lady Spartans any hope of making a comeback.

The Wolfpack made 11 of 29 three-point shots in the game. In contrast, Boyd County connected on just one trey.

Ashlynne Charf tied Braelyn Martinsen for the team-high in points as both players scored 10.

EPPJ had just 16 turnovers in the game compared to 40 for their opponent. Also, EPPJ had 20 steals compared to six for the Spartans. The victory boosted EPPJ’s record to 7-0.