With Saturday sweep, Mustangs end EPPJ’s season one victory shy of state

SUMNER — Winners of 16 of their last 17 matches heading into the D2 District Final against the Wolfpack, the Mustangs were on a roll.

That roll continued as they took EPPJ’s best shot, then swept the Wolfpack 25-21, 25-13 and 25-20. The Wolfpack ended their season with a 21-9 mark while the Mustangs advanced to the state tournament with a 27-5 record.

Mustangs Coach Tammy Kenton knew dominating the net would be key to the match as the Wolfpack came to town with a solid front row.

So, she did everything she could to get control of the first set.

Capitalizing on three ace serves (Katie Reiter 2, Jenna Claflin 1), the Mustangs built a nine to four lead.

SEM’s lead grew to 14 to 7 before the Wolfpack asserted themselves into the match. Kills by Chloe Henn, Skyler Meis and Sara Bode helped close the margin to 16 to 13. Then, after SEM built a five-point lead 23 to 18, EPPJ got a service point from Maddie Kolm and another kill from Henn before SEM closed out the set 25 to 21. To read the story in its entirety, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.