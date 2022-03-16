Winter weather cited for dirt, sand issues facing businesses: EKG to look for solutions

No snow, high winds and dry conditions have made parts of Elgin dirty.

Dirty as in sand blowing onto sidewalks and up against buildings, believed to be coming from the area where the Elgin Ko-ed Group (EKG) holds their big fundraising event – the bullarama.

At the Elgin City Council meeting Monday night, the topic was addressed by elected officials and members of the Elgin Ko-ed Group.

Representing EKG at the meeting was Ted Baum who was later joined by Bethany and Bud Miller. Baum asked the council for a continuance so EKG members could get together and discuss the matter.

“A lot of things blow around town that are not EKG-related,” Baum said. He cited red dust which has made some streets dirty. “I wonder where that comes from?” he said. “I understand there’s a problem there (with sand), there’s been zero snow cover on the lot where the bullarama has been held and is owned by Central Valley Ag. “When there was a building there (across from the post office) there was never any problem.

Mayor Mike Schmitt and council members agreed weather conditions have not helped this year. They acknowledged past efforts where sand has been removed after the bullarama, but removing all of it is difficult in that there is rock issues.

The location, Baum said, has worked well in past years as it is adjacent to the back of the bar Boomerang’s which has helped with the event.

Councilman Duane Miller said complaints about the sand have come from the post office and the funeral home which would be in the direct path of blowing sand when the wind is out of the north. Bethany Miller said EKG will get to work on it and will work with City Hall to address the matter.

“We’ll work on it,” Bethany said.