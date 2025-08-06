William “Gale” Shenshew, 86

Memorial services for William “Gale” Shenshew, age 86, of Neligh, formerly of Oakdale, Nebraska, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska. John Petersen will officiate, with burial at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

A luncheon will be held at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale immediately following the service.

Gale died Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

*****

William “Gale” Shenshew was born on November 25, 1938, to William and Adeline (Cheyney) Shenshew at the Tilden Community Hospital. He lived most of his life on a farm south of Oakdale, where he attended grade school and graduated from Neligh High School in 1957. Gale was drafted into the United States Army and spent some time in Germany and later returned to the farm.

In recent years he resided in Neligh where he had an apartment at the flats until moving to the Willows.

Gale was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Adeline; sister, Barbara Schulz; and brother, Bob.

He is survived by his sister, Helen (Jim) Lyons; and nieces and nephews.