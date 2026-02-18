William “Bill” “Getz” Getzfred, 74

William “Bill” “Getz” Getzfred was born December 24, 1951 at home in Elgin, NE to Ralph and Irene M. (Reicks) Getzfred. He grew up with three older brothers and three younger brothers. He attended St. Boniface school and then Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin, graduating in 1970, Bill attended one year at University of Nebraska Lincoln before the draft board chased him into the Navy like his three older brothers.

After Boot camp at NTC San Diego, CA and Avionics Class “A” School in Millington, TN. He then received orders to VA-195 at NAS Lemoore, CA. He decided not to reenlist and came back to Nebraska to give UNL another try. Within the 2 years he was back in the Navy and was assigned to NATTC Millington, TN for Avionics Class “C” School.

His operational assignments included VA-195 (NAS Lemoore, CA), USS Coral Sea (CV-43) (NAS Alameda, CA), COMCARAIRWING NINE (NAS Lemoore, CA), VA-94 (NAS Lemoore, CA), VFA-113 (NAS Lemoore, CA), and USS Constellation (CV-64) (NAS North Island, CA).

Assignments ashore include RTC San Diego, CA, NATTC Millington, TN. NMPC, (Washington, DC), VA-122 (NAS Lemoore, CA), VFA-125 (NAS Lemoore, CA), Commander Strike Fighter Wing Pacific Fleet (NAS Lemoore, CA), Commander Naval Air Forces Pacific Fleet (NAS North Island, CA), and VFA-122 (NAS Lemoore, CA).

Between Bill’s 35 plus years, his four brothers and his wife, the family has a combined 112 years of Naval service.

In April 1982, he married Patricia O’Toole of Glen Head, NY and their son Daniel was born in August 1989.

Bill is survived by his wife: Patricia of Omaha, NE; son: Daniel P. Getzfred and wife: Natasha of Kearney, NE; grandchildren: Seth M. and Parker L.; brothers: Ronald of Dwight, NE and Mark Getzfred and his wife: Elizabeth Austin of New York, NY; sisters-in-law: Carole Getzfred of Elgin, NE, Patricia Getzfred of Silver Spring, MD, and Betty Getzfred of Elgin, NE; nieces: Sara Morris and family of Lincoln, NE, Megan Furstenau and family of Gretna, NE; numerous additional nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Irene Getzfred; brothers: Robert, Lawrence, James, and Darrell; nephew: Nicholas Getzfred; in-laws: John T. And Teresa L. O’Toole.

Visitation was held from 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday, February 17, 2026 with Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM., followed by a luncheon at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic 7790 S 192nd St Gretna NE.

Burial will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.

Memorials to Pan Can Action Network or Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center UNMC.

