What would St. Patrick’s Day be in Elgin without … a wild game feed?

After a one year hiatus, the wild game feed will be held again here in Elgin.

Organizer Gary Hoefer said planning for the event is underway at the present time and a few more details need to be worked out.

This much is certain – the wild game feed will be held Monday night, March 17.

The location will be the Elgin KC Hall.