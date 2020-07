Ari and Shari (Childers) Wijayanto of Ardmore, PA, are the parents of twin daughters born June 27, 2020.

Arianna Marshanda weighed five pounds, 14 ounces and Aoife (pronounceed EE-Fuh) Saraiyu weighed five pounds, six ounces.

Grandparents are Neil and Doris Childers of Elgin and the late Sri Widoda and Mardiyanti of Yogakarta, Indonesia.