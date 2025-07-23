Wheeler County to celebrate centennial of county fair

Everyone is welcome to Bartlett, Nebraska for their 100th annual Wheeler County Fair! The fair is from July 28 to August 3, and it includes a rodeo, entertainment, bouncy houses and a kids foam machine.

On Monday, July 28 the fair grounds clean up will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29 will feature a ‘Blast From The Past.’ The Wheeler County Museum will be open, there will be a parade at 6 p.m. followed by a barbecue and a sand volleyball tournament in the park.

On Wednesday, July 30 the 4-H Horse Show will begin at 8 a.m. The last event of the day will be a hypnotist at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

On Thursday, July 31 starting at 9 a.m. will be the interview judging of static exhibits. From 9 a.m. to noon will be the open class entries. The Wheeler County Roping participants must enter by 6 p.m.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, August 1 will be the livestock weigh-in. The small animal show will start at 9 a.m. There will be a watermelon feed at 2 p.m. sponsored by Country Partners.

Friday evening will be the Fireman’s BBQ from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the new fire hall. Then, at 6:30 p.m. the sheep riding will start in the rodeo arena. The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. After the rodeo the Loose Cannons band will perform.

On Saturday, August 2 the livestock show will get underway at 8 a.m. At 5 p.m. the 4-H Council Award and Recognition Program will begin. The Livestock Premium Auction will get underway at 5:30 p.m.

The ever popular steak feed will be from 5-7:30 p.m. It costs $25 per person.

