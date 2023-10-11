Wheeler Central Homecoming Royalty

Homecoming was held recently at Wheeler Central High School. Members of the Homecoming Court were (l-r) Junior Attendant Jairo Lazos Hernandez, Freshman Attendant Ben Wilson, Sophomore Attendant Aidan Maddux, Crownbearer Russell Wright (partially hidden), King Jayden Sheldon, Queen Chloe Smith, Crownbearer Hazel Sallach, Princess Bobbi Guggenmos, Junior Attendant Makayla McCain, Sophomore Attendant Braelynn Schlenger and Freshman Attendant Jailynn Harrison. The CWC Renegades defeated O’Neill St. Mary’s 46 to 20 at Bartlett. The Homecoming ceremony followed the game. Photo submitted