WHEELER CENTRAL BOARD OF EDUCATION

July Special Meeting

July 11, 2022

The Wheeler Central Board of Education Special Meeting was held July 11, 2022. Chairperson Kasselder called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. and pointed out the location of the Open Meetings Act poster. The roll was called with the following present: Dennis Derner, Jessica Swick, Drew Kasselder, Sue Patrick, and Adam Freouf. Roll call: Patrick – aye, Swick – aye, Kasselder – aye, Derner – aye, Freouf – aye. Motion carries. Also present were Dan Kluver, Makayla Reiter, and Andrea Pelster.

Jim Havelka and Curtis Cogswell were present on behalf of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association. They facilitated the Board/Superintendent Transition Workshop. The purpose of this workshop was to help identify expectations and goals for the new superintendent in his first year of hire.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m. with all members in favor.

PUBLISH: July 20, 2022

ZNEZ