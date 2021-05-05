ATKINSON — Wolfpack sophomore golfer Austin Good tasted the sweetness of success Saturday as he was medalist at the 2021 West Holt Boys Golf Invitational.

Playing in ideal weather conditions (temperatures in the 80s with a slight breeze), Good carded an 18-hole score of 83 to take the title, one stroke better than Creighton’s Gage Burns and Riley Kaup who each posted a score of 84. Good’s teammate Paiton Hoefer shot 86 to finish fifth. Senior Skylar Reestman just missed out on a medal, placing 16th with a score of 95.