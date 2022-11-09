Wemhoff to be head coach at June all-star game

Wolfpack Football Head Coach Greg Wemhoff and assistants Matt Euse and Kyle Kallhoff are going to have some extra duties to perform this summer.

On Monday morning it was announced that Wemhoff will be the Head Coach of the White Team at the annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic football game to be played on Saturday, June 10. Wemhoff was an assistant coach last year.

During his two years at the helm of the Wolfpack, the team has qualified both years for the State Football Playoffs, reaching the semi-finals last year.

Other assistant coaches on the White team are Aaron Wilken, Landonn Mackey and Scott Guzinski.