NORFOLK — Two Wolfpack players have been selected to play in the 2023 Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic. Jack Wemhoff and Cale Kinney will be playing for the White team this year. Head Coach will be Greg Wemhoff who will have, among his assistant coaches, EPPJ coaches Kyle Kallhoff and Matt Euse.

The game will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is slated for a new time of 11:00 a.m.