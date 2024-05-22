Welcome Home Elgin High Alumni

The Elgin High School Alumni will be celebrating the 150th year (1874-2024) of their alma mater this Saturday, May 25th. The High School building is also 100 years old this year. (1924-2024).

Organizer Laurie Waterbury said the school open house with tours will take place from 4-7 p.m.

Plans are to serve a (Free Will Donation) meal to more than 150 alumni and their guests from 5-7 p.m. in the gym.

Socializing, music and a silent auction will begin at the KC Hall from 6-midnight.

Silent auction items will go to the highest bidder at 9:30 that evening.

There are almost 20 items to bid on. Cash or checks will be accepted and funds will go towards scholarships for graduating seniors from EHS.

Items include 2 VIP Passes to the 2025 Nascar Cup Race in Kansas or Texas, an autographed Michael McDowell Nascar gift package, a Badboy leaf blower, a Badboy weed eater, (each with a battery and charger), a guided walleye fishing trip to Lake McConaughey in Ogallala, Nebraska with Lake Big Mac, Spoiled Guide Service for 2 people, Elgin Eagle Gift Basket, a “Taste of Wisconsin” Basket, a Waukakee Leaf Blower with battery and charger, a Fila Taos 10 speed bike, a Large Elgin Eagle Quilt/Pillows, a 66 in. x 96 in. Quilt, plaques and framed pictures from the late 80’s and early 90’s.

“We have alumni attending from many different graduation years from the late 1940’s to the early 2020’s. Socializing and music at the KC Hall is open to the public from 6 p.m. to midnight so all are invited to help us celebrate 150 years of the Elgin School District,” Waterbury said.

The bar will be open for purchase of refreshments.