Weather 2025: Dry, wet and dry

You can’t predict the weather.

No matter how meteorologists try, they can make educated guesses, but to determine the amount of precipitation to fall during a calendar year is anyone’s guess.

Data from the Nebraska Weather Service for 2025 can best described as streaky.

The first few months of 2025 were dry, then as spring turned into summer the rains came before again drying off in the latter months.

January was mild in terms of temperatures as highs for all but a few days were in double digits. There were eleven days when low temperatures were in single digits. Moisture measured out to just 0.13 of an inch.

Just after Valentine’s Day there was a five-day run of single-digit high temperatures and bitter cold lows. The lowest temperature came on February 20 when the mercury dipped to -21 degrees. Precipitation during the month came to 0.30 of an inch as close to six inches of snow fell.

March was well … March. High temperatures ranged from 39 degrees early in the month to 87 by the end of the month. With four inches of snow, total precipitation came to 1.02 inches.

High temperatures in April were above 50 degrees for all but a few days. The low for the month came on April 5 when the thermometer dipped to 22 degrees. Precipitation totaled less than an inch (0.81).

It did not freeze after April 30. The low in May was 34 degrees on May 3. The high was 90 degrees on May 11. Only once did precipitation reach one inch on any given day. For the month, 2.15 inches of rain fell. The amount was more than 1.5 inches below normal for the month.

Measurable precipitation fell on 10 days in June. The most coming on June 26 when 2.35 inches of rain was recorded. For the month, 6.72 inches of rain fell. The figure was 2.72 inches above normal. The hottest day of the year occurred on June 22 when the temperature reached 99 degrees. The low was 48 degrees on June 4.

All things considered, July was mild. The high for the month was 91 degrees on July 29 while the low was 57 on July 12.

July was the wettest month of the year with 8.54 inches of rain. The number was more than five inches above normal. On five different days, Elgin received more than one inch of rain.

August was a different story. Only once, on the last day of the month, did Elgin receive more than one inch of rain in a 24-hour period. On August 31, 1.51 inches of rain were received. Just once did the temperature rise to 90 degrees.

September saw the temperature dip to 39 degrees on the sixth day. The high for the month was 89 on September 14. Precipitation totaled just under two inches, the largest one day rain total was 0.56 of an inch.

The harvest was well underway and conditions stayed dry for the month. Only once, on October 14, did it rain and it was only 0.35 of an inch. A hard freeze was recorded October 30 when the temperature dipped to 26 degrees. The high came earlier in the month at 88 degrees on October 4-5.

Like October, November was dry as only 0.24 of an inch of precipitation was recorded. The high was 82 on November 15 while the low came on November 30 when the temperature fell to eight degrees.

In December, 1.2 inches of snow was recorded. Total precipitation was 0.20 of an inch. The high came on December 27 at 67 degrees while the low was -6 degrees on December 14.

For the year, total precipitation here in Elgin came to 25.43 inches compared to 25.36 one year ago.