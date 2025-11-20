Way Out West 4-H Club earns ‘top club’ honors at Awards Night

The Way Out West 4-H Club was named the 2025 Outstanding 4-H Club at the 4-H Achievement Night celebration held Sunday in Neligh. According to information provided by the Antelope County Extension Office, the “club has done amazing work cleaning up three miles of trash of Hwy 70 West of Elgin for the past 25 years. The past two years they have put on a petting zoo for families during the Elgin Vetch Days Community celebration. The youth go out and pick up flowers off the Park Cemetery after Memorial Day. Finally, their club donates money each year to the Antelope County 4-H Council for awards. This club is full of enthusiastic young 4-H’ers who are interested in a wide variety of project areas.”