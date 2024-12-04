Watson, Leatherwood to headline Boone County Fair

Entertainment for the 2025 Boone County Fair was announced Friday. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Taking the stage on July 15 will be headliner Aaron Watson. Opening for Watson will be Bryce Leatherwood.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at http://www.boonecountyfairne.org.

Watson is a man forever looking to the horizon.

Where other artists might rest on their laurels, he consistently presses onward to the next frontier, cutting through lazy industry wisdom in favor of success won on his own terms.

He is the first independent male country artist ever to debut an album at No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart, a feat recognized in the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has earned a litany of prestigious awards, hundreds of millions of streams on his music, shared the stage with country music legends Willie Nelson and Alan Jackson, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for multiple charities.

Watson hails from Amarillo in West Texas and began writing songs whilst still in high school.About Bryce Leatherwood: