Water meters, permits and so much more

Months in the making, the City of Elgin’s new water meters are fully functional.

City Clerk Kristin Childers told the city council earlier this month the initial reading on the new meters “went really well.”

“Everything is installed at this point,” she said.

With an initial reading completed, the next reading to be done for water billing will be at the end of June.

More than 300 new water meters were installed in the months-long process. Of that number, only a small number (six) had to be re-installed. The work was done by Rutjens Construction.

On another matter, the council took action to insure fireworks can be purchased in Elgin to celebrate Independence Day next month.

The council approved G&J Fireworks to sell fireworks again at the same location as last year (on the lot south of Corner Service).

In other action:

Work on it — Tammy Russell, 203 Remington Street, approached the council about a compromise after being contacted about a vehicle parked on the street.

The council said the licensed vehicle can stay as long as it gets the front tires replaced and the owner makes an effort to get it operable.

New member — Julie Schiltmeyer was approved as the newest member of the Elgin Rescue Squad.

No action — Discussion was held, but no action was taken on quotes received to map city assets from one end of town to the other. Childers said she would look to see if there are any grant funds which could help lower the cost to the city. Bids to do the work so far are in excess of $10,000 annually.

The matter was tabled to the July meeting.

Transfer — The council approved transferring $30,000 from the sales tax fund to the water fund for the recently completed water meter project.

Permits — Building permits were approved for Ken & Julie Schindler (concrete); and denied for Stephanie Suhr (vinyl fence dog enclosure).

Deed — The council heard from Donna Uhrenholdt who informed the council Shirley Nissen would like to deed a portion of her lot to the City of Elgin. Her property abuts Elgin City Park.