Water main work expected to be done by end of August

Second Street in the business district of Elgin has been torn up for much of the summer.

On Monday night, the Elgin City Council was given some good news.

City Engineer John Zwingman said workers with Rutjens Construction will likely be done with installation of the new water main by the end of August.

Sidewalks on the east side of the street, he said, should be done by the end of this week. As for sidewalks on the west side, he expects one block to be torn out by Friday and a second block done next week.

Within two weeks, Zwingman estimated the four blocks downtown should be done. That, of course, depends on the weather.

“Everything is going right along,” he said.

That was just one of a long list of items the council addressed during the meeting which lasted nearly 90 minutes.

Property owners along Elgin’s newest subdivision, West Ridge Drive, will be asked to attend an upcoming council meeting to be presented information about paving the street there.