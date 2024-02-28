Wastewater plant in need of major repairs

A public notice on the wall of the Elgin Post Office last week notified residents that there is a problem with its wastewater treatment facility.

“Until further notice, The City of Elgin is bypass pumping from the city wastewater treatment facility into the Blacksnake Creek due to maintenance issues.”

The issue is one which was raised earlier this month to Mayor Mike Schmitt and the Elgin City Council.

City Superintendent Donnie Poulsen, Jr., told the Elgin City Council earlier this month repairs were necessary at the sewer plant. He said a clarifier went down which has created problems which, if parts can’t be found, could get pricey.

Experts were to come to Elgin to assess the situation. The council is expected to be updated at their March meeting to be held Monday, March 4.

The sewer plant was constructed in 1982, making it now over 40 years old.

“It’s way past its’ life expectancy,” said City Engineer John Zwingman.

Residents with any questions are encouraged to contact City Hall during regular business hours.