Warriors have no answer for Wolfpack in first round of subdistricts

ELGIN — Down by one to start the second half, Elgin Public-Pope John turned it on to post a 54 to 42, over Neligh-Oakdale in the opening round of the Class D1-5 Subdistrict Boys Tournament.

After a first half where the Wolfpack saw a double-digit lead erased by the Warriors, they turned it on in the final two quarters by outscoring their opponent 33 to 20.

Senior Paiton Hoefer had five of the team’s first 14 points in the second half to help turn a one-point deficit into an eight-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Warrior Colson Krebs gave Neligh-Oakdale some hope when he drilled a trey to cut EPPJ’s lead to 35 to 28.

After that point, it was all Wolfpack as EPPJ closed out the game outscoring the Warriors 19 to 14.