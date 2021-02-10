Warriors edge Wolfpack 53-50

TILDEN — A double-digit lead evaporated in the second half as Nelight came from behind to defeat EPPJ 53 to 50 in the consolation finals of the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament.

Ahead 31 to 18 at halftime, the Wolfpack were outscored 35 to 19 in the second half.

For the first two quarters of the game, EPPJ looked like they would easily defeat the Warriors.

The Wolfpack had back-to-back-to-back treys (Austin Good 2, Nick Anderson) to build an 11 to 4 lead midway through the first quarter.

Then, in the second quarter, EPPJ got back-to-back treys from Paiton Hoefer and Blake Henn to grow the lead to 21 to 11. The Wolfpack closed out the half with four points from Jack Wemhoff and two each from Colton Wright, Camryn Pelster and Hoefer to increase the lead to 13 points.

The lead evaporated early in the third quarter as the Warriors put together a 14 to 2 run to close to within two, 34 to 32. Doing the damage was Bryson Gadeken with six points and Andrew Jacobsen with five.