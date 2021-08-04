Wages-City of Elgin

NOTICE

In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2021, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:

Mayor…………………….………………………………..$150.00/month

Council Members…….……….…………………………..$75.00/month

Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings

City Clerk/Treasurer….……….……………………………………$17/hr

City Superintendent……………….……………………………$19.91/hr

Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………………..$18.27/hr

Co-Librarian………………………………………………$615.00/month

Swimming Pool Manager…………..………………………….$14.75/hr

Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. ………………………….$10.50/hr

Lifeguards……………………………………………Starting @ $9.00/hr

Seasonal Employees…………………………………Starting @9.00/hr

City of Elgin /s/ Kristin L. Childers City Clerk

PUBLISH: August 4, 2021 ZNEZ