NOTICE
In accordance with Section 19-1102 of the Nebraska State Statutes, the following employee job titles and their current salaries, as of August 1, 2021, corresponding to such titles, are hereby published as follows:
Mayor…………………….………………………………..$150.00/month
Council Members…….……….…………………………..$75.00/month
Mayor & Council……………..……………….$45.00 Special Meetings
City Clerk/Treasurer….……….……………………………………$17/hr
City Superintendent……………….……………………………$19.91/hr
Assistant Maintenance…………….…………………………..$18.27/hr
Co-Librarian………………………………………………$615.00/month
Swimming Pool Manager…………..………………………….$14.75/hr
Asst. Pool Manager…………… ….. ………………………….$10.50/hr
Lifeguards……………………………………………Starting @ $9.00/hr
Seasonal Employees…………………………………Starting @9.00/hr
City of Elgin /s/ Kristin L. Childers City Clerk
PUBLISH: August 4, 2021 ZNEZ
Wages-City of Elgin
NOTICE