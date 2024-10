Wage Ordinance NO. 675, The Elgin City Council

NOTICE

City of Elgin, Nebraska

On the 24th day of September, 2024, the City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, adopted an ordinance entitled:

Ordinance No. 675

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, TO SET WAGES FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, REPEALING THOSE ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT, AND PRESCRIBING THE TIME WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT.

Said ordinance was published in pamphlet form and copies thereof are available at the office of the City Clerk.

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: October 2, 2024

ZNEZ