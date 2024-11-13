Voter turnout for 2024 General Election topped 79 percent

Antelope County residents turned out in droves last week for the 2024 general election.

According to information provided to The Elgin Review by Election Commissioner Lisa Payne, nearly 3,500 registered voters cast ballots. Of that number, 695 participated in early voting while the remainder (2,786) voted on election day. The figure breaks down to just over 79 percent of the eligible voters did their civic duty and cast ballots. The total number of registered voters in Antelope County is 4,402.

The biggest race in Antelope County and across the country was for U.S. President. Almost 87 percent of those who voted in the county supported Donald Trump (R). Eleven percent (396) voted for Kamala Harris (D). Nationwide, Trump won the popular vote and the electoral college and will take office on January 20, 2025. He is only the second man in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive terms as our nation’s president.

