Vote to Increase Base Growth District #18 Board of Education

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE OF VOTE TO INCREASE BASE GROWTH PERCENTAGE USED TO DETERMINE PROPERTY TAX REQUEST AUTHORITY

The Elgin Public Schools Board of Education will meet on Tuesday August 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Elgin High School Board Room for a board meeting. Among other topics to be discussed, pursuant to Nebraska State Statute 79-3405, the Board will vote on whether to increase the school district’s base growth percentage by up to 7 percent (7%). A copy of the agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection in the superintendent’s office during normal business hours.

PUBLISH: August 7, 2024

