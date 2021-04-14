Volunteers needed Saturday

The West Cedar Valley and St. Boniface cemeteries will be flying more flags beginning this Saturday. A goal for the local veterans’ organizations for several years now, they are taking a big step forward in making it happen. The Elgin American Legion and VFW posts are inviting volunteers to a “flag pole work day” beginning at 9 am on April 17 (Saturday). If the weather cooperates, plans are to have approximately 65 new flag poles installed by the end of that day along the west and north side of the cemeteries and along the Memorial Walkway that cuts east and west mid-center of the cemeteries. Flags have been ordered so come this Memorial Day, visitors will see a noticeable change.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the cemeteries at 9 am and will be provided a free lunch at Boomerangs at noon.

According to Legion Commander Gary Hoefer, a number of generous memorials made in honor of deceased veterans allowed the two groups to purchase the flags and the poles made by Elgin’s John Stuhr.

In addition to the private memorials, grants were received from Elkhorn Rural Public Power District and the Bargain Box in Elgin.

Pictured above with one of the poles (and a flag) that will be installed are, l-r: John Stuhr, Elgin American Legion Post #229 Commander Gary Hoefer and Ray Payne, representing the Elgin VFW Post #5816. E-R photo/LMorgan