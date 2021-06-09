Virtual Reality coming to Vetch Days

With workers becoming harder to find due to COVID, many businesses have struggled, including carnivals.

It is a rare sight to see carnivals now. Because of this, the Elgin Vetch Days will on go without one this year.

The Elgin Community Club (ECC) knew there would have to be an event hosted in place of the carnival in order to attract some kids to Elgin as well as other Vetch Day events. But what?

Luckily, an idea came to mind that ECC members think will spark the interest in people of all ages.

The ECC will be sponsoring the Virtual Reality Game Truck Nebraska (VRG) on Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.