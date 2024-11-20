Village raises enough funds to purchase statue

The Village of Bartlett is excited to share the news that they are now able to purchase the Green Apples bronze sculpture.

Joe Walkowiak said $45,000.00 has been donated and he wishes to thank all of the donors who are making this possible. Jim Hinkle, who was born and raised in Wheeler County and now lives in California, will transport the Sculpture to Bartlett. There are a number of preparations that need to be done before it is placed.

The Village of Bartlett is home to the Mignery Bronze Garden, which is located on the Wheeler County courthouse lawn. Presently, there are 50 Mignery bronze sculptures sharing the area with the Wheeler County Museum. Some visitors refer to them as an Outdoor Museum of Western Art. The garden began in 2002, when local artist Herb Mignery donated Silent Leather. Roy Plugge stated that the life size sculpture was erected so that it would be on watch over Wheeler County and his home town of Bartlett.

Herb was from a family that ranched for over 100 years. It was assumed he would be a cowboy, but he had a love of art illustrations and sculptures, He graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1955. I remember hearing some of his classmates reminiscing about him drawing cartoons and silly sketches in school during class and how they wished that they would of kept some of them. In 1973, he cast his first sculpture.

