Proceedings -Village of Bartlett Special Meeting

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

SPECIAL VILLAGE

BOARD MEETING

22 NOVEMBER 2022

The Village of Bartlett board meet at 7:04 p.m. on November 22, 2022, in a Special Meeting Session. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Plugge. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Einspahr, and Nichols. Absent: Reiter. Also, present: Vicki Vannier, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

The item of discussion was:

Consideration and possible execution of deed of conveyance for sale of village real estate property: Lots 7,8,9except the North 40 inches of lot 9, Original Township, Block 3, Village of Bartlett, Wheeler County, Nebraska

A motion made by Plugge, seconded by Nichols to pass Ordinance No. 22112022 (selling of the property to Calvin & Bethany Wagner) Roll call vote: Yes—Nichols, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson. No: None. Absent: Reiter Abstained: None. Motion carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay Wheeler County Clerk $26 for filing of the Ordinance and Quit Claim Deed: Roll call vote: Yes—Einspahr, Nichols, Plugge, Williamson. No: None. Absent: Reiter Abstained: None. Motion carried.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 22nd day of November 2022

PUBLISH: November 30, 2022

ZNEZ