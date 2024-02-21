Village of Bartlett Proceedings 2/12/2024

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

12 FEBRUARY 2024

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. on February 12, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Nichols, Plugge, and Nordhues. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to approve the January 15, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The board discussed the many potholes in the streets. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to hire Rick Custard to fix and fill them. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The engineers for the street project have finished surveying.

Board member Einspahr arrived.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: The fence around the lagoon was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

The board discussed looking into getting park benches or a swing for adults to sit on around the park.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

FEBRUARY CLAIMS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $88.22; NE Dept of Revenue, Payable Sales Tax, $539.95; Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $45.82; Central NE Development District, Street Grant Administration, $1,360.00; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps, $68.00; One Call Concepts, Call Before You Dig 811, $9.14; Burwell Tribune, Budget Hearing publication, $260.00; Central NE Development District, CDBG Grant Administration, $170.00; Sapp Bros Petroleum, Propane tank, $650.96; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $129.17; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $532.56

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $5,731.57

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Dec & Jan Utilities, $94.98

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $94.98

STREETS: WeMart, Fuel, $352.49; Loup Valley RPPD, Dec & Jan Utilities, $1,848.18

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $2,200.67

WATER: Grossarts Inc., Propane for well house, $150.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Dec & Jan Utilities, $1,163.57; Central District Health Dept., Water Tests, $190.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,803.57

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $9,830.79

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:46 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, March 11th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 12th day of February 2024

PUBLISH: February 21, 2024

ZNEZ